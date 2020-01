A Cass County boy who was hospitalized for more than a week with a respiratory virus has returned home.

Preston Wence's parents told 16 News Now he came home Sunday from Bronson Children's Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Preston had been there for about nine days recovering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. His father says the illness started as a cold and got worse over one to two days.

Now that he's home, Preston has to do breathing treatments and take antibiotics.