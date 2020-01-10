Casino management degree offered through Lake Michigan College

Four Winds Casino and Lake Michigan College are teaming up to provide a unique degree for those interested in working with the casino.

The casino management degree is only offered to employees at Four Winds and provides training in both hospitality and business courses.

"I like to say that it's a Disneyland for adults," said Heather Davis, food and beverage manager. "Casino life is obviously a lot of gaming, but we have hotels and food, and there's a lot of people on the floor. There are a lot of different aspects."

The unique degree is drawing people to Four Winds Casino and Michiana.

"There are 50 students in the program right now," said Chris Woodruff, the Hospitality Management Program chair at Lake Michigan College. "We've been offering the program since 2009. It's intense, they teach you a lot about the psychology of it all and how to understand them better."

Ross Ratliff is a manager with the casino and an alum of the program.

"Being able to not only go through college classes with you're working full-time, it's really hard," Ratliff said. "Working for a place that offers that on site and tuition reimbursement, it's a great thing. Not only for the employees, but the workforce because you can continually grow through the company."

To learn more about the degree, click here.

