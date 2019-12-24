Cars line up to see Winding Brook neighborhood lights in Mishawaka

Cars were bumper to bumper as they lined up outside of Winding Brook to see the neighborhood's lights.

It's a tradition that has families coming back year after year.

These lights attract thousands to the neighborhood every holiday season.

At the end of the light show, donations are accepted that go to a number of area charities.

The director of Hannah's House says this is something they actually budget for each year, because the community becomes so involved.

“It's about $100 a day per resident that we have in our program, 365 days a year. The $4,000-5,000 that we raise--that Winding Brook gifts us with a couple days of volunteering out here really takes care of about 40-50 days for one of our residents,” said Hannah's House Director John Meiser.

Volunteers will be back on Christmas so you can have another chance to see the homes.

