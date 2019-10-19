Carnival for Chris event helps support family of child with rare brain tumor

A carnival event was held Saturday to help support the family of a child with a rare brain tumor.

Family and friends gathered at Life Church in South Bend to help support 8-year-old Chris Brown's ongoing battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma-- a rare and aggressive brain tumor.

Chris's life changed forever when he was diagnosed with DIPG back on June 18. According to research, the disease does not currently have a cure and holds a survival time for children of just 9 to 12 months.

In order to help with medical expenses, Chris's family set up a carnival for Chris featuring a bounce house, raffles, face painting, food, and some of his favorite carnival games.

"All of this is going to benefit our medical expenses and travel back and forth," explains his mother, Jennifer Brown.

"We're getting ready to go to New York soon so he can get some treatment out there so this is just a huge blessing and help to our family."

Those who want to contribute to Chris's fight against DIPG can help by donating to the family's GoFundMe page.