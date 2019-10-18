Carnival event to benefit family of child with rare brain tumor

On Saturday, October 19, Life Church will host a family-friendly event to benefit the family of a child with a rare brain tumor.

8-year-old Christopher Brown's life changed forever on June 18 when he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and aggressive tumor that develops in the brain stem.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lauren Moss was joined by Chris' Mom Jennifer to talk more about Chris' story and the Fundraiser Festival.

The Carnival for Chris Fundraiser will take place Saturday, October 19th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Church Life in South Bend.

Admission is $10 for adults and children older than 5 years of age.

There will be carnival games, food, a bounce house, face painting, raffles, and more!