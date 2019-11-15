Career Pathway Day shows youngsters opportunities for future

More than 9,000 ninth-grade students are looking toward the future.

They attended the second annual Career Pathway Day at Lake Michigan College.

The school offers tracks into four-year universities, or it can connect students directly with employers so they can make sure they are on the pathway that makes the most sense for their future.

Organizers say the event showcases opportunities for underclassmen.

"The idea is for them to really get an understanding of what opportunities are available and when they can jump on those pathways moving forward," said Christopher Machiniak, the regional director of career and technical education.

Career Pathway Day is a partnership between the school and local organizations that want to make sure students are able to achieve their career goals.

