Career Academy South Bend's iCan Shine Bike Camp

Career and Success Academy is offering a unique bike program to people with disabilities learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle independently.

Grace Jackson, Marketing Coordinator at the Career and Success Academies, and Garrett Smith with iCan Shine, joined Kim Shine this morning to talk more about the program.

Sessions are held from July 15th through July 19th

There are 5 sessions per day, and each are 75 minutes long:

Session #1: 8:30 am – 9:45 am

Session #2: 10:05 am – 11:20 am

Session #3: 11:40 am – 12:55 pm

Session #4: 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm

Session #5: 3:35 pm – 4:50 pm

Riders also must meet the following criteria:

Minimum age - 8 years old

Able to sidestep to both sides

Have a disability

Able to attend camp all 5 days

Able to walk without assistive device

Maximum weight of 220 lbs.

Willing and able to wear a properly fitted bike helmet

Minimum inseam of 20" (measure from the floor while the rider is wearing sneakers)

Click here to sign-up

