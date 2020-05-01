Care Package Challenge raises more than $106,000 for Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Back on April 13, the folks here at 16 News Now challenged the community to raise money through our Care Package Challenge.

In that time our viewers and community partners raised more than $106,000 to keep food on the table for those in need. 16 News Now headed inside to see how they're turning money into meals.

Inside the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, donations are turning into care packages. 9,707 to be exact.

"I'm not speechless often but I'm just speechless and so full of gratitude for the support," said Food Bank of Northern Indiana C.E.O. Marijo Martinec.

Martinec said these donations couldn't come at a more important time.

"If you haven't had a pay check for four weeks now--five weeks--you've got bills to pay," Martinec said. "Usually what's going to happen is that food is going to be the first thing that goes. So we are truly humbled by this generous donation and we're going to get a lot of people fed because of it."

Their partnership with 16 News Now helped get the word out about the campaign.

"It just shows the generosity of his community--how people step up at a time like this to really help those who really need the help," said WNDU General Manager John O'Brien. "Frankly, we're blown away by the amount of money that was raised."

Kroger stepped in and matched $15,000 worth of donations. Little did they know that would only be a fraction of total funds raised.

"To find out how generous the people of Northern Indiana have been with this is just remarkable," said Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson.

"I see it as another example of never underestimating the generosity of Hoosiers."

On behalf of everyone here at 16 News Now, we'd love to thank everyone who pitched in during the care package challenge.