Card skimmer found on Teachers Credit Union ATM

A card skimmer was found on a Teachers Credit Union ATM, and affected members being asked to contact TCU if they notice any fraudulent charges.

We learned today that a skimmer was placed on the ATM of TCU’s Bittersweet service center in Mishawaka. Members who used the ATM while the skimmer was in place are being notified. Affected cards have been deactivated and those members will soon receive replacement cards. Impacted members are encouraged to view their accounts and to notify us of any fraudulent charges, which will be refunded.

— Kara Kelly, TCU spokesperson

