Police are investigating after a car hit a person near downtown South Bend.

Police were called to Main and Garst Streets just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the 47-year-old woman hit by a Chevrolet Impala seemed to be intoxicated and suffered a head injury.

16 News Now was on scene as police began their investigation.

The 52-year-old male driver from South Bend is cooperating with police.

Stay with 16 News Now as we learn more on this developing story.