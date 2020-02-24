Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; several injured

German police say a car has slammed into a crowd at a Carnival procession in a town, injuring several people.

The driver has been arrested.

Police told the dpa news agency that no deaths have been reported in the crash in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin.

Police say they don’t have a specific number of injuries yet and they refused to release any details on the driver.

Police have told the dpa news agency it isn’t yet clear whether the driver had suffered some sort of a medical issue, if there was a mechanical problem with the car or whether the vehicle was intentionally driven into the crowd.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police couldn’t immediately confirm the information.

Police say they have not received reports of any deaths.

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival. Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with Monday’s crash.

Police say they couldn’t immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports” about the crash.

