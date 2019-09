An 81-year-old woman apparently had a medical episode while driving in South Bend Wednesday and drove into a dry cleaning business.

The woman's white Cadillac ran into and broke through a wall at the Ziker Cleaners store on Ireland Road.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., and while there were people inside the building at the time, police say no one was injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is not known.