Car crashes into New Mexico restaurant, killing 1

New Mexico Department of Public Safety has confirmed a car crashed through the front of a popular Ruidoso, N.M., restaurant, Friday night.

New Mexico State Police Uniform officers responded to a passenger vehicle that had crashed into the Farley’s Restaurant just before 7 p.m.

Authorities said the initial investigation revealed a 70-year-old woman was attempting to leave the Farley’s parking lot when she crashed into the restaurant.

One person was killed, and two others were injured. One was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.