Car crashes into Mishawaka auto shop

A man reportedly came away unscathed after crashing into a Mishawaka auto shop Friday.

It happened around noon at the Zolman's Best One Tire and Auto Care on Edison Road.

The manager says it happened as a customer was turning into the parking lot for service.

"I think he got his brake pedal and acceleration pedal switched around," manager Brian Mark said. "Because you could see him accelerate into the parking lot, and no brakes were applied."

The crash caused some damage to the outside of the building, but Mark says they will have someone come out and check for any possible interior damage.

