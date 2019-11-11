Car crashes accumulate along with snow

The weather Monday affected road conditions across Michiana, catching some drivers off guard by the first accumulating snow of the season.

One collision happened on the bridge near the intersection of Jefferson and Ash roads in Penn Township.

A first responder told 16 News Now one of the cars slid on ice, causing it to hit another car. Then, the second car hit the bridge barrier, which kept it from heading into the river.

There were several crashes on that stretch of road throughout Monday.

Police warned to watch for ice, especially on bridges.

