Car and large farm tractor collide in St. Joseph County

The St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is on the scene of a collision between a car and a large farm tractor.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at New & Elm Roads.

Police say the car hit the front wheels of the combine-tractor, knocking them off the tractor.

A passenger in the car wasn't breathing, but was revived by CPR on scene. They were then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle and was airlifted to Memorial Hospital.

We have a reporter on scene and will update this story with more information as we learn more.