Caps or kids? SB School referendum stage is set

Caps of kids?

That’s the question bring placed before voters in the South Bend Community School district this May.

2020 is the year property tax caps are scheduled to take full effect in St. Joseph County which is expected to result in tax savings for many home business and farm owners.

The referendum asks taxpayers to forego those reductions.

At Madison Steam Academy they have a Maker Space that brings lessons to life.

On this day, that involved coding a robot through a student made maze.

And while there are six therapy dogs on duty to comfort kids at Madison, that’s little comfort to adults who worry about the growing list of things that are lacking at Madison and at other South Bend schools.

“So this year, we've done a lot of work on operations. We’ve made sure that we're lean, that we're nimble. We’ve gotten food right, we're working hard on transportation, but we're also laying the groundwork to get academics right,” South Bend School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings told 16 News Now.

The plan to get academics right carries a total price tag of $220,000,000.

The referendum request comes in two separate parts. The first seeks to raise $54 million to upgrade the safety and security of school buildings.

The second seeks $20.8 million a year, for eight years, to pay for things like increased teacher salaries.

The district wants to reach the point where 95 percent of all teachers are certified to teach the subjects and grades that they are currently teaching. Right now, Dr. Cummings says about 50 percent are.

“So one of the things that the referendum will do is allow us to, one, hire great teachers and keep them in place. But, two, we'll also be able to hire reading coaches because our students for the most part aren't reading on grade level,” Dr. Cummings said. “It allows us to hire additional college counselors because right now our counselor ratio is about 600 to one.

Dr. Cummings also says some of the additional money would be used to hire additional social workers.

The plan has been a topic of conversation for board members at the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. “I'd say though the majority of our folks are in this camp of, of if the plan is right, if the turnaround plan, the change narrative is there, then we could support it and we're just not there yet on that,” said Chamber President and CEO Jeff Rea.

The board is trying to decide if it will support, oppose, or remain neutral on the referendum. “It's unclear to them how results are going to be any different with more dollars. In general, what we're talking about is replacing revenue that we lost,” said Rea.

For example, the tax caps along with other changes in state funding are expected to result in a revenue drop of $16.6 million for the school corporation next year alone.

If the referendum succeeds, that $16.6 million continues to come on—presumably as part of the $20.8 million the referendum requests for annual operations.

In fact, the district estimates that the referendum would only raise the annual property taxes on a home assessed at $75,000 by $3.40, although cap calculations are complicated and efforts are underway to come up with a more sophisticated tax calculator on the Vote Yes, South Bend website.

Jeff Rea did the math and found that the full implementation of tax caps would lower the bill on his home by about $600. Rea says passage of the referendum would result in a bill that was about $400 higher.

“And we're trying to balance here, you know, I go back to like property tax caps as an example. 72 percent of the population wanted them and so they wanted to pay less for schools and local government and such. We have a fair amount of our taxpayers who are saying ‘wait.’ We wait 12 years for the full implementation of property tax caps, we’re finally there but we're not going to get to recognize that benefit like other parts of the state have?” Rea asked.

“No one wants to come to a community where the schools aren’t thriving and we’re a “C” rated district, I think we can do better than that,” Dr. Cummings responded. “If it doesn’t pass we’re going to see increased class sizes, we're going to see fewer certified teachers, we're going to see fewer programs for our students, and we're likely going to see building closures.”

Jeff Rea says most chamber members thought that May was too soon to schedule a referendum and that perhaps November may have been better from a timing standpoint. “You know when we look at other communities, for example. Indianapolis went through this. The school corporation showed up, asked for a $1 billion tax referendum and the community said, ‘whoa wait a second, that's an awful lot of money.’ And the business community and the school corporation got together and did an assessment, for example, and came up with some recommendations that actually brought the referendum cost down because it identified some savings that could then be plowed back into the classroom. In Indianapolis, it influenced the timing of the referendum. That opportunity doesn’t exist here.”

A series of public forums will take place to discuss the referendum:

• Wednesday, March 4th - Washington High School | 5:30 - 7:00pm

• Thursday, March 5th - Mount Carmel Church | 6:30 - 8:00 pm

• Wednesday, March 11th - Charles Black Center | 5:30 - 7:00 pm

• Thursday, March 12th - Civil Rights/ SB Heritage | 5:30 - 7:00 pm

• Saturday, March 14th - Howard Park | 12:30 - 2:00 pm

For more information on the referendum visit: https://www.southbendvoteyes.com/