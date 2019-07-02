Canoe, kayak rentals available at St. Patrick's County Park

St. Patrick's County Park is planning to open for canoe and kayak rentals now that the St. Joseph River's water levels have gone back down.

As long as the river conditions hold up, rentals will be open from Thursday, July 4, through the weekend. They are available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., but long trip rentals end at 2 p.m. All vessels and equipment must be returned no later than 7 p.m.

Rental packages include shuttle service, paddles and life jackets.

Park officials do not recommend letting children ages 3 and younger canoe or kayak.

