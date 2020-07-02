Advertisement

Canneth Lee elected to South Bend Common Council

(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
Wednesday, Canneth Lee was elected as the new councilman for the 1st District in South Bend, following now former Council President Tim Scott's resignation.

Nine candidates spoke at UAW Local 5 in South Bend before the vote.

When it was all said and done, democratic precinct chairs elected Lee.

"Oh my God! I love it and am extremely happy. I mean he deserves it, he really does," said family member Faye Olive.

Scott endorsed Lee.

"The work he does in our city is just absolutely amazing. He has the heart and he has the intelligence," Scott said.

Lee is a local pastor and spends time doing violence intervention work.

"I've connected with people from the street corner to the corner offices, so I am excited that someone who sees from a very different perspective is going to have a voice on the council; and to be able to get things accomplished for those who feel like they are voiceless," Lee said.

"One thing that he is really strong at is listening to people. You really have to listen to people, and then you have to be truthful with them, with the administration and with anybody," Scott said.

While in office, Lee said he wants to focus on jobs and help strengthen neighborhoods.

"I've worked with Tim through the years...and we even toured the district together," Lee said.

Scott said resigning was a difficult decision, but he said he wants to spend more time with his wife.

"It really was hard for me to make this decision, but you know I was just not going to go through the motions, so it's either all in, all involved, or let someone work the energy and the passion," Scott said.

