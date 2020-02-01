Cancer survivors hit the runway at 6th annual Pink Tie Ball

Happening tonight, a pink-tie affair to raise money for Berrien County organizations that help people through cancer treatments and beyond.

16 News Now heads to the fundraiser to learn how they're putting the spotlight on fighting cancer.

A program that began to support those battling breast cancer has grown to include all those fighting some form of the disease.

“Last year we changed our focus a little bit to help anyone in our community who has been affected by cancer. It's everyone's journey at that point,” said Pink Tie Ball Co-Chair Katie Hess.

Hess says she knows the challenge of getting her confidence back after many cycles of physically and emotionally demanding treatments, so now she's helping others by shining the spotlight on survivors.

“It is also allowing breast cancer, and any cancer survivor who is up there to step out into their own. To take control of anything that cancer might have taken away from them,” she said.

Michael Lovelace not only welcomed people as the in-house music, but also with his own personal story of triumph over leukemia and his current battle with prostate cancer.

“I want guys to realize that prostate cancer is not an old man's disease,” he said.

He was one of many who then hit the runway to prove they're still living, not just surviving.

“These models, they don't have experience. They're not real models. They are all cancer survivors in different stages of their fight and it's very important for them to get up, feel that confidence and feel the support of everybody around them,” said Pink Tie Ball Co-Chair Kim Thumm.

Continuing to fight for themselves, and those who are still battling cancer.

There was also a silent auction that generated money for two local organizations that help people fight cancer: Pennies from Heaven, and Hope Grows.

