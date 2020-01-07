Cancer survivor told she likely couldn't conceive gets a big surprise

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) --- A Mishawaka woman who beat the odds with cancer won the lottery in life again. Told she had a 15 percent chance of having children due to the effects of cancer treatment, Keeaira Obert is now a mother to a 5-month-old son, Jaxton.
"It's literally a miracle," remarked Obert on Tuesday.
16 News Now first met Keeaira in Oct. 2015, soon after she was
diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. By March of 2016, she beat the disease.
A doctor alerted Obert of the slim risk of conceiving when she was 17. The young woman who thought adoption was her only chance of motherhood no longer has to worry.
"[Jaxton, her son] is amazing. He literally brings joy to my life," Obert described. "The feeling of being a mom is literally like no other."
To women struggling to conceive, Keeaira said: "Just don't give up."