Cancer survivor told she likely couldn't conceive gets a big surprise

A Mishawaka woman who beat the odds with cancer won the lottery in life again. Told she had a 15 percent chance of having children due to the effects of cancer treatment, Keeaira Obert is now a mother to a 5-month-old son, Jaxton.

"It's literally a miracle," remarked Obert on Tuesday.

16 News Now first met Keeaira in Oct. 2015, soon after she was

diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. By March of 2016, she beat the disease.

A doctor alerted Obert of the slim risk of conceiving when she was 17. The young woman who thought adoption was her only chance of motherhood no longer has to worry.

"[Jaxton, her son] is amazing. He literally brings joy to my life," Obert described. "The feeling of being a mom is literally like no other."

To women struggling to conceive, Keeaira said: "Just don't give up."