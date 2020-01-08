Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate

Researchers are reporting the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, and they are crediting advances in lung-tumor treatments.

The overall cancer death rate has been falling since 1991, and usually drops about 1.5% a year. But it fell 2.2% from 2016 to 2017, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society.

That’s the largest drop ever seen in national cancer statistics that go back to 1930. The numbers were published Wednesday.

Experts mainly credit refinements in surgery, better diagnostic scanning and more precise radiation treatments.

1/8/2020 10:30:04 AM (GMT -5:00)

