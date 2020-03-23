Can pets be infected with COVID-19?

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, there is no evidence that any animals, including pets, livestock or wildlife, can spread COVID-19.

However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it's always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals. This includes washing your hands after handling animals, their food, waste, or supplies, and practicing good pet hygiene and cleaning up after pets properly.

Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian with Center for Animal Health, said pet owners should not be worried.

"Pets are not a source of the infection or the spread," Dr. Visser said. "Pets are a source of relaxation and anxiety management. They are beloved members of the family and will help you, not hurt you, during a process like this."