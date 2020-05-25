Campers enjoy opening weekend at Plymouth Jellystone Park

Campgrounds opened up this weekend as part of stage 3 of "Back On Track Indiana.

Plymouth Jellystone Park saw plenty of campers Memorial Day weekend, but restrictions were in place to protect staff and campers.

Campers are required to wear masks when entering buildings, and playgrounds remain closed.

Other various activities are canceled for the time being in order to keep everyone safe, but despite the changes, campers were happy to return to the park.

"It's their home away from home," said office manager Chris Welter. "They get to come here and leave their worries behind for a short time and then go back home."

