Campaigns make final push as Iowa caucuses begin Monday

The first real signs of who will be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee are coming Monday night.

Iowa caucuses are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Central Time, and 16 News Now's Joshua Short was in the Hawkeye State to get the pulse of the people.

Several campaigns were making their final pushes to Iowans, encouraging them to get out and vote.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign began its “get the word out” rally Monday in what it hopes will be a successful night in Iowa.

While alongside those canvassing neighborhoods, Joshua ran into a Joe Biden supporter who did have some good things to say about the other Democratic presidential candidates.

"I'm leaning toward Joe Biden right now," the supporter said. "I feel like he has the experience record to go with it and I think he has the best chance of beating [President Donald] Trump right now. I think that just about everybody is a pretty viable candidate at the moment, though."

16 News Now also went across the aisle Monday and spoke with one Republican who says, no matter what happens Monday, Trump will be reelected.

"I'm a farmer by background," he said. "A lot of people wonder about, are farmers going to be supporting Trump? I will guarantee you they'll be supporting Trump because they've seen what's taken place over the years – you know, from the stealing of technology from Pioneer to seed corn over to China – and we've got to put an end to these things."

16 News Now will continue to monitor caucus activity out of Iowa. Stay with us on the air and online for more.

