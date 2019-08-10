Business owners in Michigan wake up to hateful messages on door

Full Circle Cafe and Espresso Bar in Stevensville, Michigan spoke exclusively with 16 News Now.

Ryan and Jayme Bendoski, who own the cafe, said they woke up to poster-size hate messages on their back door.

The Bendoski’s said this came as disturbing and unsettling, since they are all about inclusion.

When Ryan came to work at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, he noticed something on the back door.

“It was a poster, at least that big, taken up a good part of the door,” he said.

He said the poster was immediately turned into authorities, but some of the text included the following:

“To be a bigot, racist, or white, black, yellow, female or male, Christian or Islamic supremacist is a matter of belief, values and faith. It is therefore a right guaranteed by God and the principle of religious freedom,” read Ryan.

“Represents hate speech, that is cloaked in religion, and that is wrong on so many levels,” Jayme added.

Some of the text also read “white privilege is nothing to apologize for.”

“One of the things that was very distributing to me is that it says that the American Dream is dead because of all the people that are coming from other countries,” Jayme said.

The business owners checked to see if the message was taped on other nearby business doors, but it was not.

They added they felt targeted and singled out.

During the interview, the Bendoski’s said they are most worried about employees’ safety.

Surveillance video from a business next door, showed the shadow of an individual coming to the door around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. It is still unclear who posted it and what the symbols stand for, but the owners had a message for whoever did this:

“You will not scare us and you will not change our mission,” Jayme said.

Their mission is to spread love.

16 News Now reached out to the Stevensville Police Department for comment, but have not heard back.