CVS in Granger offering COVID-19 testing on Friday

CVS is opening a drive-thru COVID-19 test site on Friday at its location on E. Cleveland Road in Granger.

You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

You will be required to stay in your car as you are directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where you will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Once again, testing will not take place inside the pharmacy.

