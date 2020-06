CVS Health is expanded its coronavirus testing program by opening five additional test sites across the state.

Two new sites will open in South bend and Elkhart.

The South Bend location is at 21467 State Road 933.

The Elkhart location is at 3600 Cassopolis Street.

They will be opening Friday and will use self-swab tests.

These tests are free but you must register in advance online to schedule an appointment.