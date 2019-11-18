CUTE VIDEO: Family adopts dog that was on 16 News Now

Each Monday on 16 News Now at Noon, we introduce you to pets looking for a second chance, and last week, a Labrador mix named Sal captured a lot of hearts.

Eliza and Sal

It's no surprise that Sal was adopted very soon after appearing on the show, and Sal's new owner, Jackie Morford, shared the touching moment when she told her daughter.

Watch the video!

Ten-year-old Eliza wasn't sure what was going on when Sal came bursting through the door, but as you can see in her reaction, she was more than excited when her mother told her Sal was theirs.

The family's puppy had passed away earlier this year, and they say Sal reminds them of their beloved pet and has brought so much joy back into their lives.

