COVID-19 patients under 100 at Detroit-area hospital system

A Detroit-area hospital network has less than 100 COVID-19 patients for the first time in more than two months.

Henry Ford Health System said it had 96 patients Tuesday morning.

The peak was 752 COVID-19 patients on April 7.

Beaumont Health has been under 300 patients since May 20.

Meanwhile, retail shops around Michigan reopened with restrictions on the number of people who can be inside. People also can make an appointment to visit auto dealers.

Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan. Casinos, gyms, barber shops and hair salons also are closed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/26/2020 12:33:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

