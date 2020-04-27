COVID-19 causing major changes to cancer care

The coronavirus pandemic has led to huge changes in the way healthcare providers care for their patients, including patients who require cancer care.

Dr. Thomas Reid III, medical director of Memorial Cancer Center in South Bend, says it may be a while until regular daily procedures are back to normal.

"There's the White House CDC guidelines, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services all have guidelines in terms of when we should resume ramping up," Reid explains.

Unfortunately, based off Reid's evaluation, it does not appear it will be any time soon. In fact, all cancer screenings for noncritical patients are currently being delayed at Beacon Cancer Care.

Also, appointments for patients who have recently completed cancer treatment are being directed via telehealth.

The fear of COVID-19 spreading to patients or physicians is also causing clinics to reduce and put off rounds of chemotherapy based on the severity of each patient's condition.

"There's the issue of the risk-benefit ratio. You have 12 cycles is the standard but if we do 12 cycles, we may more patients who may be compromised and increase the incidents of COVID-19."

On the other hand, Reid says patients who would be put at higher risk without chemotherapy will receive the treatment.

"In the setting of COVID-19, just because we are in the pandemic we don't not give chemotherapy. We have to do the risk benefit for each patient," Reid says.

Anyone in need of urgent care, or have high-risk chronic conditions will also be allowed to see a physician in person as long as they follow common safety practices like washing hands and wearing a mask.

If you are at high-risk, Reid says there are some things you can do at home that could help improve your condition.

"Take your medicines, optimize your medical management -- that's number one. Number two is do all the things everybody is supposed to be doing. Cover your cough and your sneeze with your elbow, wash your hands, social distance six feet apart, avoid crowds, stay home," Reid says.

Despite some of the limitations put on cancer care throughout the pandemic, Reid says patients with certain cancers that are life-threatening in the short term will be treated immediately.

He says anyone who has questions about cancer care can call Beacon Cancer Care by dialing 574-647-8300.