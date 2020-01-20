CDC updates website's language warning against vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is removing from its website words suggesting that people refrain from all vaping products during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The CDC previously urged people to consider refraining from the use of all e-cigarette or vaping products. Now the agency is focusing on products with THC.

A new report is showing patients with vaping lung injuries tend to get THC products from informal sources, while nicotine products often come from commercial sources like dispensaries and vape shops.

