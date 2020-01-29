CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Attempted Osceola home break-in

Some Osceola neighbors are keeping a keener sense of their surroundings after car break-ins and an attempted home break-in happened early Monday morning.

Osceola police confirm three unlocked cars were broken into Monday: one in Newbury Pointe and two others within a half-mile of the Vistula Road subdivision.

The items stolen include a ring, keys, garage opener, and a Garmin. Police did not specify what items were stolen from which location. They believe it's possible the same person committed those crimes.

Meanwhile, around 4:10 a.m. Monday, Chris, who lives in Newbury Pointe, said his ring doorbell system showed someone trying to break into his garage and inspecting a window.

"You always think it won't happen to you," said Chris, "but now, it did happen, so now it changes everything."

The video footage indicates the person is wearing a mask, a dark-colored hat and sweatshirt along with a blue backpack. The individual later walks off into a patch of woods on the outskirts of the neighborhood. Nothing was stolen.

"You just feel like you're invaded, like you don't have as much privacy," described Chris following the attempted break-in. "You're always watching to see if someone is watching you, or you never know what you're going to come home to."

Typically, neighbors say Newbury Pointe has little crime.

"Quiet, pleasant -- usually," explained Jan Cohen.

The Springmans are concerned, too.

"I know that the kids are a little bit on edge now about what happened," stated Corrie Springman.