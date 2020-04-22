CAPS hosts virtual fundraiser

The Superhero 5K, a popular fundraiser hosted by CAPS, had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

In order to raise those crucial funds, CAPS is encouraging everyone to participate in a virtual fundraiser called 'Nurture your Nest'.

Participants can download the kit online, including special graphics. You can then join a team, create your own team, donate, or all of the above.

Participants can then post to social media trying to raise money, and the team who raises the most will be invited to an exclusive caps cocktail party that will take place in the fall.

"We are hosting this through the month of April, however if we have not completely reached our goal, we might extend it for a week or two," said Cindy Sawyer, CAPS marketing director.

Everyone who donates $100 or more will receive a complimentary entry into the Superhero 5k when it is re-scheduled.

