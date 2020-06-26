CAPS annual Superhero 5K hosted virtually

CAPS annual Superhero 5K is still happening, but this year the event will be hosted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will now take place over four days, June 26-29, allowing families to pick the day that works best for them, or when the weather is nice.

"We have families who participate in this event every year, so we wanted to make sure to offer something to continue the tradition," said Jenna Ellis, development director at CAPS.

The Superhero 5K is one of CAPS' largest fundraisers. With the COVID-19 outbreak, their services are more urgent.

"We need to be aware of the vulnerable state of our families and the increased likelihood of child abuse," said Melinda Konrath-Fielding, CAPS CEO.

The funds raised will allow CAPS to continue its education and home visiting services.