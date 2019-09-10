Bystander shot by Goshen police settles lawsuit with city

Following a 2017 shooting, a bystander shot by Goshen police while they were looking for an armed suspect has settled a lawsuit with the city.

According to our partners at The Goshen News, Fernando Cuevas filed the lawsuit against the city after he said he was paralyzed from the waist down from the police-involved shooting.

The incident began when Michael Alcaraz, 19 of Bristol, tried to carjack three woman in Goshen.

Court documents show Alcaraz ran from police and fired several shots.

Eventually, Alcaraz ditched his car near a bar and grill.

During the search, police shot Cuevas, who was behind the bar collecting bottles.

Alcaraz was killed by police.

The Elkhart County prosecutor did not file any charges against the three Goshen officers involved.

During a Monday meeting, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members agreed to the $10,000 payment and was approved unanimously.

