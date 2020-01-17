Buttigieg weighs in on Wisconsin woman's death after long wait at ER

A Wisconsin family is demanding answers after one of their relatives died after visiting the emergency room and eventually leaving because of a long wait, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is weighing in on her death.

Officials say the 25-year-old went to the ER for chest pain and staff sent her to the waiting room after diagnosing her with an enlarged heart.

She left the ER to go to urgent care because she felt the ER was taking too long, but the woman collapsed outside her vehicle and later died.

On Thursday, Buttigieg spoke about her death on the campaign trail in Iowa.

"She had the experience of a lot of black patients who go in for care, who have found that their description of being in pain is not taken as seriously as white patients," Buttigieg said. "It's one of the reasons why a black woman is three times as likely to die related to childbirth as a white woman."

The woman's mother has requested an autopsy.

