Buttigieg weighs in on Trump presidency, possible Bloomberg candidacy

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had some thoughts on Donald Trump's presidency and the addition of another Democratic candidate.

During a one-on-one interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN Thursday, Buttigieg said Trump doesn't respect his own presidency.

“He doesn’t respect his own presidency. And frankly, at a deeper level, I don’t think he respects himself," Buttigieg said. "I think he has created a sort of cartoon character, which is fine if you’re a reality TV star where you’re playing a part, even when the part is yourself. When you’re the president of the United States, lives depend on your integrity, on your wisdom, on your judgment -- and I just don’t see it in this White House.”

Buttigieg's pointed shot at Trump comes amid a notable campaign evolution that has seen him increasingly take on his political rivals with sharp critiques.

As Buttigieg's poll numbers strengthen, especially in Iowa, he says focusing on his message has worked well so far, and he sees no reason to change, even if a billionaire like Michael Bloomberg jumps into the race.

"There's been something like 25 people now running for president, so as a campaign, I think our focus has to continue to be on our message," he said. "It's served us well not to get too caught up in what any of the others are doing, because what we found is our message is the winning one, but we've still got more people to get in front of."

Buttigieg spoke about the possible addition of Bloomberg to the field of Democratic presidential candidates while kicking off a bus tour of New Hampshire.

