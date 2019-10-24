Buttigieg visits dispensary, says he used marijuana 'a handful of times'

South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visited a marijuana dispensary while campaigning in Las Vegas Wednesday.

He wrapped up his Vegas trip with a tour of the Top Notch, a legal marijuana dispensary.

Buttigieg says he's used marijuana "a handful of times a long time ago" and that it's time for the U.S. to legalize marijuana.

"It is time for the laws of our country to evolve, to recognize with a lens on equity and on health, what the appropriate moves are," he said. "And I think we can learn a lot from how Nevada has developed the right legal framework to move forward."

Buttigieg walked through areas where the products are stored, organized and sold.

He also noted how organized everything was, saying it reminded him of an Apple Store.

