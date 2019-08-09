Buttigieg unveils plan to improve health care in rural America

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has announced a plan that is focused on improving health care in rural America.

The plan would guarantee affordable health care for rural communities, expand telehealth availability, increase the availability of providers in rural areas and ensure access to maternal and mental health services.

Health care and the role of the private industry has become a central focus of the Democratic primary, for which Buttigieg now remains a middle-tier contender after surging following his initial campaign announcement earlier this year.

