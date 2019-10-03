Buttigieg opens new presidential campaign office in South Bend

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was back in South Bend Thursday. This time, he unveiled his new campaign office at 218 Sycamore St. in South Bend.

The grand opening of Buttigieg’s new field office is the first of its kind in the state of Indiana.

“Not bad for an office opening, huh?” Buttigieg said to a crowd of supporters.

The new office will serve as the home base for the Buttigieg 2020 campaign trail. Inside, you’ll find a multi-use retail space, storied walls full of photos of Buttigieg’s journey from South Bend man to South Bend mayor to South Bend native running for president.

“The field office here is great because now we can have an impact as well to be involved beyond just telling people our stories,” longtime South Bend resident Nancy Flores said.

The grand opening began with a prayer from five different local religious leaders, a word from campaign staff and volunteers, followed by Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten. It ended with the mayor himself.

“I’m going to need just a little help to become president of the United States,” Buttigieg said.

While that request may be fulfilled by the hundreds of supporters in attendance, Buttigieg rewound back to when those supporters were just people.

“Just six months, not even, since we were in that big Studebaker building inviting people from across the country, we were still trying to get people to say my name,” Buttigieg said jokingly. “I mean, we still are, but it’s getting closer.”

Despite the laughter, one thing Buttigieg says he is taking seriously is using the new office to continue to tell South Bend’s story through the eyes of the people.

“Having a chance, as you’ve seen, to share South Bend’s triumph, South Bend’s joy, and even South Bend’s pain with the entire country,” Buttigieg said.

Before Buttigieg walked off the stage, he had one last message.

“Let’s go win this thing, beginning right here in South Bend,” he said.

Buttigieg’s campaign says they will be using the new office to help bring together campaign staff and campaign supporters across the country.

