Presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is heading a few hours south to Indiana University Bloomington Tuesday.

Buttigieg is planning to give a speech about foreign policy and national security. He'll speak at 11 a.m. at the IU Auditorium. Buttigieg will be introduced by former Indiana Congressman Lee Hamilton.

The talk is free to attend, but tickets are required. It will also be live streamed on peteforamerica.com.