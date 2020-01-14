Buttigieg talks troops in final debate before Iowa caucuses

Six candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination squared off Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa, for the final debate before the Iowa caucuses, which are just three weeks away.

Among them was former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The field also featured former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar; and billionaire Tom Steyer.

The candidates answered questions about being commander in chief, trade and foreign policy. They were asked whether U.S. troops should be left in the Middle East.

"The fundamental truth is if our troops can summon the courage to go overseas into harm's way, often on deployment after deployment, then we've got to make sure that Congress has the courage to take tough up-or-down votes on whether they ought to be there," Buttigieg said.

Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick are still running for president but failed to qualify for the debate.

