Buttigieg talks police-community relations at Rainbow PUSH convention

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was addressing tensions between police and the African American community in Chicago Tuesday.

Buttigieg spoke after a private meeting with Rev. Jesse Jackson at a Rainbow PUSH conference.

"One of the things I really need to continue conveying to our police officers is that it is not anti-police to be pro-racial justice. On the contrary, we absolutely can and absolutely must be both," Buttigieg said. "… There's so many communities where there's a gap in diversity between the profession and the people that are served. And I think a lot of it has to do with this veil of mistrust between communities of color and law enforcement that has a lot of young people of color saying, 'Why would I ever be in that line of work?'"

At last week's Democratic presidential debate, Buttigieg said South Bend's police force remains mostly white because, in his words, he "couldn't get it done."

