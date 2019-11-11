Buttigieg talks issues veterans in America face today

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is one presidential candidate who is also a veteran.

His family inspired him to serve and eventually become an intelligence officer for the Navy.

Buttigieg sat down with our chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren about issues veterans face today.

"You look at the promise that a veteran makes, that a service member makes when you raise your right hand, which is to give potentially everything to this country – that creates a two-way obligation," Buttigieg said. "And the United States makes a promise back, or is supposed to, that says we're going to take care of you throughout your time in uniform and beyond, for the rest of your life. And we're just not seeing that."

Buttigieg also said that he planned to spend the day with veterans, talking with them about policies that need to be put in place.

