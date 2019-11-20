Buttigieg talks impeachment at presidential debate

Another Democratic presidential debate was held Wednesday night, this time in Georgia.

Eight candidates took the Atlanta stage. One of them, of course, was South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The candidates talked about several topics, ranging from where the country stands right now to climate change. They also talked about the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.

"The impeachable conduct that we have seen, and the abuse of power that we're learning more about in the investigations, but just to be clear, the president has already confessed to it on television," Buttigieg said. "But that's just part of what we've seen. Under normal circumstances, a president would leave office after something that was revealed recently that barely got any attention at all, which was the president had to confess in writing, in court, to illegally diverting charitable contributions that were supposed to go to veterans."

Buttigieg also said Americans have to address big issues that didn't take a vacation for the impeachment process or for the Trump presidency as a whole.

