Buttigieg talks foreign policy, national security at IU Bloomington

While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in Iowa trying to woo voters, South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a visit to southern Indiana.

Buttigieg talked about foreign policy and national security at Indiana University Bloomington and demonstrated the ways in which his administration would handle global issues.

He touched on the importance of imagining the ways in which global matters can change years from now, based on changes that happened while he was studying at Harvard University.

"From the beginning, my campaign for president has been driven by the awareness that we face not just another presidential election but a transition between one era and another, a fact of which the current presidency is as much a symptom as it is a cause," he told the crowd. "I believe that the next three or four years will determine the next 30 or 40 for our country and our world."

Buttigieg criticized the Trump administration's approach to foreign relations during his speech, but he also made it clear that Democrats haven't been much better at creating a consistent foreign policy during his lifetime.

