Buttigieg takes break from campaign for "Mayor's Night Out"

South Bend Mayor - and presidential candidate - Pete Buttigieg was back in town Thursday to host "Mayor's Night Out."

Due to the high turnout, Mayor Pete actually spoke in a town hall format - which meant event-goers wrote in questions and they were answered on stage.

The event was at the South Bend Civic Theatre, and gave the mayor the opportunity to take a break from the campaign trail and check in with the community.

"What we saw was a room full of people who care about the city, who want to know what the administration is doing for them," Buttigieg said. "And I think we can expect as the election season picks up, they'll be holding candidates for mayor to that kind of standard - of demonstrating what their plans are to make the city better off for the future."

The Republican National Committee had some thoughts on the event, with RNC spokesperson Michael Joyce saying in a statement, “Pete Buttigieg can pander to South Bend residents for his presidential bid all he wants, but Hoosiers know that Buttigieg abandoned South Bend for his own political ambitions while the city crumbles. If Buttigieg can’t stand being around rust belt voters in Indiana tonight, he’ll surely feel right at home at his Silicon Valley fundraiser in Oakland this weekend.”