Supporters unsure who to vote for after Buttigieg suspends campaign

After announcing he will be suspending his presidential campaign Sunday night, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expected to endorse Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas Monday night.

The decision to endorse Biden comes one day before Super Tuesday and hours after Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar announced she is dropping out of the race to endorse Biden as well.

Following Sunday night’s announcement, Buttigieg supporters say they are unsure how they are going to vote ahead of Super Tuesday and the Democratic primary.

Amica Micou, who stood behind Buttigieg at the Iowa caucuses and traveled to New Hampshire and South Carolina to support Buttigieg, says she is still deciding who she will be voting for.

"I might vote for Joe Biden, but I'm not sure. I think I have to sleep on it," Micou said following Buttigieg's announcement Sunday night.

Heartbroken were a lot of Buttigieg supporters like Cindy Kilgore, but she says she is excited to see what he does next.

“I’m hoping things go well for our country in November and Pete finds himself in the national arena in some capacity. Perhaps a Cabinet position,” said Kilgore, a former South Bend police officer..

Solomon Anderson says he has lived in South Bend his entire life and says he, too, would like to see Buttigieg capture a seat in the Cabinet.

“I think a Cabinet position may be on the horizon for him,” Anderson said.

As for South Bend supporter Brooke Swanson, she says this isn’t the last of Buttigieg.

“He has a bright future, and I’m sure this isn’t the last time we hear from him,” Swanson said.

