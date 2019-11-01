Buttigieg rises in Iowa caucus polling

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is up in the polls for the Democratic presidential nominee.

The top candidates are locked in a close race in the Iowa caucuses.

In the latest New York Times poll, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders take the lead, with Buttigieg right behind them

Warren leads at 22% in the polls, with Sanders (19%), Buttigieg (18%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (17%) trailing closely.

Buttigieg had been polling fourth in the Iowa race, with only 9% of caucusgoers planning to vote for him last month, according to CNN.

No single candidate has a large advantage, and according to the poll, two-thirds of Democratic caucusgoers say they can still be persuaded to change their mind.

The Iowa caucuses take place in February.

